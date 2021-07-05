Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $392.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,895,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,185 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 2.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of The Procter & Gamble worth $392,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.90. 5,572,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $332.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $120.88 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

