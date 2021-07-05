Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $557.06 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 106,262 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 3.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.32% of Accenture worth $557,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN stock traded up $4.84 on Monday, reaching $304.84. 2,280,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.09. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $305.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.