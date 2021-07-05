Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $80.83 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,559 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of Carrier Global worth $80,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.52. The stock had a trading volume of 149,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,895. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.40. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

