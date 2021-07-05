Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,906 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of Elastic worth $82,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Elastic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,974,000 after purchasing an additional 119,190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 59,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Elastic by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $23,675,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Elastic by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.61. 306,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,268. Elastic has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -99.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,147 shares of company stock worth $3,217,675. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

