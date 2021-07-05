Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,033,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 120,878 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Comcast worth $164,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Comcast by 4,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 76,010 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after buying an additional 44,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.42. 10,668,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,582,572. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $267.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

