Maxcoin (MAX) Price Reaches $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market cap of $332,840.57 and approximately $41.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,918.64 or 1.00167971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00040076 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $494.20 or 0.01459475 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.06 or 0.00407707 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00395403 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006014 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00011069 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005000 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

