Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in June

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,500 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 775,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 533.8 days.

OTCMKTS MZDAF remained flat at $$9.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

