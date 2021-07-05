Mchain Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 85.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, Mchain has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Mchain has a market capitalization of $64,341.79 and $12.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006737 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 120% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Mchain Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 64,873,675 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

