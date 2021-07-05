McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of McKesson worth $14,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in McKesson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

NYSE:MCK opened at $192.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.23. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $139.76 and a 1-year high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

