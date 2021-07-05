MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 258,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 248,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MDC Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 14,823 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,836,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 45,189 shares during the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

Shares of MDC Partners stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.05. MDC Partners has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.59 million for the quarter.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.