Mdex Price Up 4% Over Last Week (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. Mdex has a total market cap of $849.95 million and $45.13 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mdex has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004838 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00045194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00138074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00166098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,849.63 or 1.00254383 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 520,331,048 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

