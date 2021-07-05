MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Short Interest Up 18.4% in June

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 912,200 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 770,400 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $272,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene Nonko sold 32,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $1,304,085.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,023,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,943,351.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

MediaAlpha stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,964. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $70.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.43.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

