Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Short Interest Update

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,030,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 14,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of MPW traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.60. 7,053,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after buying an additional 12,565,695 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,385,000 after purchasing an additional 892,148 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,189,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,272,000 after acquiring an additional 496,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

