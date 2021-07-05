MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,974 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of MEDNAX worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth $183,000.

Shares of MD stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

