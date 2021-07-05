MEET.ONE Price Up 280% Over Last Week (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 426.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $7.27 million and $16,781.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 280% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00134400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00166296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,023.76 or 0.99789507 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.