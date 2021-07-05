Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Trading 15.2% Higher

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) shares traded up 15.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.91 and last traded at $82.91. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.91.

Melexis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLXSF)

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company offers magnetic position, latch and switch, current, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

