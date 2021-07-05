Meme (MEME) Price Hits $427.93 on Major Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Meme has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.98 million and approximately $920,106.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be bought for $427.93 or 0.01271258 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00391265 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003097 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015182 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001553 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

