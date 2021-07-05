Meme Trading 3.7% Lower This Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $438.45 or 0.01265966 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $740,270.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meme has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.72 or 0.00394754 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003158 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00015010 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001520 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

