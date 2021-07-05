Memetic / PepeCoin Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.16 million and $473.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00395403 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003204 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00015029 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $428.01 or 0.01263980 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.