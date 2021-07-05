MenaPay (MPAY) Market Capitalization Hits $1.14 Million

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $519.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00055064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.56 or 0.00923800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.25 or 0.08249964 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.