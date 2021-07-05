Merculet (MVP) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Merculet has traded up 95.7% against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $168,637.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00045459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00137210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00167456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,694.72 or 1.00084464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00912212 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,171,294 coins. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

