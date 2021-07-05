Mercury Price Reaches $0.0102 on Major Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $765.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00137772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00167579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,963.36 or 0.99886859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.04 or 0.00914776 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

