Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mercury Systems worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 103.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 45,117 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,565,000 after buying an additional 252,080 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 398.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,684 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,551 shares of company stock worth $336,538. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MRCY stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.57.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

