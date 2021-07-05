Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Holdings Raised by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,914,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061,444 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 4.30% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MREO. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,463,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at $21,588,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,618,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,976,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter valued at $4,213,000.

Shares of MREO stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

