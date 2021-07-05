Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Up 12.8% This Week

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $541,396.31 and $111,695.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.59 or 0.00245370 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001606 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.13 or 0.00766918 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

LOCK is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

