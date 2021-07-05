Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.62. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $936.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.45.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $469,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,310 shares of company stock worth $179,342 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

