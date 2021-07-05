MesChain (MES) Price Down 16.6% This Week

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. MesChain has a total market capitalization of $318,340.22 and approximately $15,418.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MesChain has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One MesChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00138942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00166608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,030.53 or 0.99695955 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About MesChain

MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 873,450,232 coins. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES . The official website for MesChain is www.meschain.io

MesChain Coin Trading

