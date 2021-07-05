Meta (MTA) Market Cap Hits $47.61 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Meta coin can now be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.91 or 0.00807515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.35 or 0.07940653 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

