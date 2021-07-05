Metaverse ETP Price Tops $0.17 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $13.03 million and approximately $210,947.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,243.71 or 0.06573174 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00161614 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,603,763 coins and its circulating supply is 78,603,665 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.