Metis (METIS) One Day Volume Hits $108,902.00

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Metis has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. Metis has a total market cap of $4.92 million and $108,902.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis coin can now be bought for approximately $7.05 or 0.00020913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.17 or 0.00813858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00040554 BTC.

Metis Coin Profile

METIS is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com . Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

