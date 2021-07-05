Michael James Schoonderwoerd Sells 50,000 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total transaction of C$76,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,636.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denison Mines alerts:

On Wednesday, June 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$159,000.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total transaction of C$78,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$137,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$77,541.42.

TSE DML traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,522. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.50. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.96.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DML shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.