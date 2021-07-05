MimbleWimbleCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $254,894.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $5.10 or 0.00015172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $54.85 million and $254,894.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.19 or 0.00393079 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003144 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.41 or 0.01273907 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,750,993 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

