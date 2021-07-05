Mina Hits Market Capitalization of $222.23 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00003913 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $222.23 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00044817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00134979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00167902 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,734.06 or 1.00213369 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 168,722,664 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.