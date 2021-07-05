Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after buying an additional 272,907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,003,000 after buying an additional 31,556 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,746,000 after buying an additional 322,358 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,968,000 after buying an additional 71,451 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after buying an additional 108,331 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTX opened at $77.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 5.01%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.