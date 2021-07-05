Mining Core Coin Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Mining Core Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mining Core Coin has a market cap of $17,795.74 and approximately $35,932.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00139523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00166882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,885.92 or 1.00254436 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.49 or 0.00915642 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

