Minter Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $33,743.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $20.78 million and approximately $33,743.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00134181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00166824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,384,041,184 coins and its circulating supply is 4,178,831,617 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

