Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $290.22 million and $16.02 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.73 or 0.00010934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

