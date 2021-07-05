Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Hits $360.16 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $360.16 or 0.01061927 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $34.95 million and approximately $138,679.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00139700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00166292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,024.03 or 1.00318341 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.62 or 0.00921751 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 97,030 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

