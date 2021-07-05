Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 2.5% This Week (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.63 or 0.00057970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $22.06 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00138996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00166581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,022.80 or 1.00475566 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.