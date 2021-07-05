Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Hits $24.62 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.62 or 0.00072597 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $32.96 million and $26,822.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00045342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00138456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00167520 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,966.69 or 1.00173623 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.05 or 0.00917338 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,339,095 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.