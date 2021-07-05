Mirrored Microsoft Price Up 4.5% This Week (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be bought for approximately $279.65 or 0.00830762 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market cap of $31.53 million and approximately $129,747.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00044817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00134979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00167902 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,734.06 or 1.00213369 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 112,738 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

