Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $101,388.00

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for about $544.03 or 0.01613523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $29.75 million and $101,388.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00044730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00134914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00167810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,696.80 or 0.99940301 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 54,685 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars.

