Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 233,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53,991 shares during the last quarter.

VBR traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.46. 412,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,594. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $180.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

