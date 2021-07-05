Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 1,017 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,803 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.96.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,399,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,652,880. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

