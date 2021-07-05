Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.29. 7,873,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,288,098. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.70. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

