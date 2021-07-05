Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded up $56.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,505.15. 1,300,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,589. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,508.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,368.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.