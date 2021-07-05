Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Shares Up 1.5%

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) shares shot up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.01. 2,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $3.37. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

