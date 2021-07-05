Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Shares Up 1.5%

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) shares shot up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.01. 2,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $3.37. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.