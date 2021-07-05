Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,344,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,646 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.91% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $69,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 480,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81,259 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 881,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 235,378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 36,024 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,743,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,551,000 after buying an additional 58,417 shares during the period.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of MBT opened at $9.63 on Monday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.