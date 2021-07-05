Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Short Interest Down 17.2% in June

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000.

MBT stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.63. 5,954,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

