ModiHost Trading Down 1.9% This Week (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $126,000.57 and approximately $29,042.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00055064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.56 or 0.00923800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.25 or 0.08249964 BTC.

About ModiHost

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.